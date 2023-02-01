Foundation stone of Sheikh Hasina Institute of Frontier Technology in Madaripur laid

The foundation stone of Sheikh Hasina Institute of Frontier Technology (SHIFT) has been laid in Shibchar Upazila of Madaripur on Tuesday (31 January).

Chief Whip of Bangladesh Parliament Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury and ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak unveiled the foundation stone plaque.

Speaking on the occasion, ICT State Minister Palak said that the government is determined to make Madaripur a modern and smart city through the country's first specialised and dedicated academic institution based on frontier technology.

"After building Digital Bangladesh, now we want to take Bangladesh to the ranks of developed countries; We want to create 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041, which will be a true representation of Sonar Bangla," he added.

In the event, Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for taking the initiative of setting up the Sheikh Hasina Institute of Frontier Technology (SHIFT) in Madaripur and said that the people of that region are very backward in education and are foreign-oriented.

"If the youth of this region can be developed as skilled human resource in IT, their employment opportunities will be created. As a result, our youth will be able to earn foreign currency from within the country," he said.