Fortune Sports Arena opens in Ctg offering a variety of sports facilities

A brand-new sports zone named "Fortune Sports Arena" has started its journey with an array of amenities including turf fields, badminton courts, and a modern swimming pool for sports enthusiasts in the port city of Chattogram.

The sports zone also has a designated area for children to engage in fun activities, a restaurant for dining, and a juice bar for refreshments.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel inaugurated the sports zone on 19 October.

Five young entrepreneurs from Chattogram's renowned Chan Mia Saudagar family began developing the sports zone in early 2022 on about 40 khatas of land. It initially only had a turf and a badminton court, but other services were added later.

Simon Sadat, founder of Fortune Sports Arena, told The Business Standard, "We have added some more services beyond the conventional turf court. We have Chattogram's biggest turf court, which can accommodate two teams at a time."

He said that in the sports zone, multiple games can be played on the same field. "Our FIFA-recognised artificial turf is imported, and we are bringing in pitches from Australia for cricket."

At the opening ceremony, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said, "Such a sports zone is a commendable initiative. There is a separate swimming pool for girls. I would request the authorities to give special concessions to school girls here."

If sports are promoted like this, the young generation will not turn to drugs, he added.

Abida Mostafa, senior vice president of the Chattogram Women's Chamber, A M Minhajur Rahman, organising secretary of Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad, and Daily Azadi Executive Editor Shihab Malik were present at the inaugural ceremony among others.