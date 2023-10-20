Fortune Sports Arena opens in Ctg offering a variety of sports facilities

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 October, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 10:16 pm

Fortune Sports Arena opens in Ctg offering a variety of sports facilities

TBS Report
20 October, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 10:16 pm
Fortune Sports Arena opens in Ctg offering a variety of sports facilities

A brand-new sports zone named "Fortune Sports Arena" has started its journey with an array of amenities including turf fields, badminton courts, and a modern swimming pool for sports enthusiasts in the port city of Chattogram.

The sports zone also has a designated area for children to engage in fun activities, a restaurant for dining, and a juice bar for refreshments.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel inaugurated the sports zone on 19 October.

Five young entrepreneurs from Chattogram's renowned Chan Mia Saudagar family began developing the sports zone in early 2022 on about 40 khatas of land. It initially only had a turf and a badminton court, but other services were added later.

Simon Sadat, founder of Fortune Sports Arena, told The Business Standard, "We have added some more services beyond the conventional turf court. We have Chattogram's biggest turf court, which can accommodate two teams at a time."

He said that in the sports zone, multiple games can be played on the same field. "Our FIFA-recognised artificial turf is imported, and we are bringing in pitches from Australia for cricket."

At the opening ceremony, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said, "Such a sports zone is a commendable initiative. There is a separate swimming pool for girls. I would request the authorities to give special concessions to school girls here."

If sports are promoted like this, the young generation will not turn to drugs, he added.

Abida Mostafa, senior vice president of the Chattogram Women's Chamber, A M Minhajur Rahman, organising secretary of Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad, and Daily Azadi Executive Editor Shihab Malik were present at the inaugural ceremony among others.

 

Fortune Sports Arena

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

10h | Mode
Rescuing the trafficked women was just the initial phase of the job. Now, the NGO will also have to work closely with both Bangladeshi and Indian governments to repatriate the rescued women to Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

1 message, 2 countries, a crime racket and 40 hours in-between: How an NGO official orchestrated the rescue of 7 trafficked women

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The eerie silence of big business when it comes to Israel-Palestine

16h | Panorama
Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

1d | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1d | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

1d | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

1d | TBS World