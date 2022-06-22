Fortune Shoes to lease govt jute mill, shareholders in the dark

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 08:53 pm

Related News

Fortune Shoes to lease govt jute mill, shareholders in the dark

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 08:53 pm
Fortune Shoes to lease govt jute mill, shareholders in the dark

Fortune Shoes Limited has secured final approval for the lease of a state-owned jute mill but the listed footwear exporter made no disclosure to its shareholders about its participation in the tender bid.

According to market insiders, listed firms usually publish such information as price-sensitive information (PSI).

The footwear manufacturer took part in an international tender of the Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) – a body which supervises state-run jute mills – and has been selected by the evaluation committee for the lease of Platinum Jute Mill.

It says, not Fortune Shoes but a company belonging to the group will invest in the mill. Tenders were submitted in the name of Fortune Shoes only for the convenience of the tender process.

At the beginning of this year, the BJMC floated an international tender to lease out 13 state-owned jute mills to the private sector.

In response to the tender, 18 local and foreign firms, including Fortune Shoes submitted primary and final proposals for the lease of the jute mills.

According to the BJMC, Fortune Shoes submitted tender bids for the lease of Daulatpur Jute Mill and Platinum Jute Mill.

Two Indian companies also filed tenders for the lease of these mills but were not finalised by the corporation's evaluation committee.

Contacted, Riaz Uddin Bhuiya, company secretary of Fortune Shoes, said, "Basically, tenders were submitted in the name of Fortune Shoes to facilitate participation in the tender. However, the group has decided to open a new company and invest in the mill."

"We participated in the tender using the name of Fortune Shoes because it was not possible to open a company before finalisation of the lease. We have informed the BJMC that after finalisation of the lease, a company belonging to the group will invest in the jute mill," he added.

Fortune Shoes started its footwear business in Chattogram in 2010. Going forward, it moved its operations to Barishal and built a factory there at the Bangladesh Small Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) Industrial Estate. This 100% export-oriented company has also set up a factory in Dhaka.

However, for the first time, this Barishal-based Fortune Group is entering the jute business, taking part in the BJMC tender to lease the government jute mill.

The company will manufacture a diverse range of products for export and sales in the local market.

In 2015, Fortune Shoes Limited raised capital selling company shares in the country's stock market.

Fortune Shoes owns Premier Footwear and MJ Industries, its sister concerns.

It has nine production lines, and its current capacity is 35,500 pairs of shoes per day.

In fiscal 2020-21, its revenue increased by 18% to Tk1440.40 crore, and net profit after tax by 109% to Tk24.55 crore.
 

Top News

Fortune Shoes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

11h | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1d | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

1d | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why Bangladesh keep failing in Test?

Why Bangladesh keep failing in Test?

1h | Videos
Apurba, Faria pair up for film after year and half

Apurba, Faria pair up for film after year and half

1h | Videos
World to face another food crisis?

World to face another food crisis?

4h | Videos
'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US