Fortify Rights calls for swift probe into Rohingya leader Mohibullah murder 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
30 September, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 01:43 pm

Illustration: Fortify Rights
Illustration: Fortify Rights

Fortify Rights, a human rights organisation on Thursday urged the Bangladesh government to immediately investigate the assassination of Rohingya human rights leader Mohibullah.

In a written statement the organisation called on the authorities to get to the bottom of the murder and hold the perpetrators accountable. 

"This is a devastating loss for everyone who knew and loved Mohib Ullah, and it is also a tremendous loss for Myanmar, the Rohingya people, and the human rights movement more broadly," said Matthew Smith, chief executive officer at Fortify Rights. 

He also said Mohibullah was committed to truth, justice, and human rights and had been facing serious and sustained threats in Bangladesh. 

Smith further said the Rohingya leader had needed protection. 

"Dhaka must prioritize the protection of Rohingya people, including human rights defenders, who routinely experience heightened threats to their personal security," he added. 

Mohibullah, 46, who led the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, was shot dead at around 8:30pm at a Kutupalong camp office in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday.  

He had represented the Rohingya community at the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2019.    

Mohibullah came to the limelight on 25 August 2019 when a rally organised by Arakan Rohingya Society to observe two years of the latest Rohingya exodus from the Rakhine state of Myanmar, drew more than 100,000 people.

