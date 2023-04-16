Formulate policy to name monuments, institutions after freedom fighters: JS committee

16 April, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 09:32 pm

Formulate policy to name monuments, institutions after freedom fighters: JS committee

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs wants to name roads, bridges, culverts, educational institutions, government institutions and playgrounds after the gallant freedom fighters.

The parliamentary watchdog, in its 35th meeting, on Sunday recommended the ministry to formulate a policy in this regard.

The meeting was held at Parliament Building with the committee's chairman Shajahan Khan, said a press release.

The committee also recommended the construction of a community centre on land owned by Muktijuddha Sangsad at Kakrail in the capital after signing a contract between the Jatiya Muktijuddha Council and the Muktijuddha Kalyan Trust.

The Committee stressed the need for raising Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman before the nation in proper ways.

Committee members Major (Retd) Rafiqul Islam, Bir Uttam, and Kazi Firoz Rashid attended the meeting.

High officials including the Liberation War Affairs Secretary, were present.

