Former student leader Shafi Ahmed dies

Former student leader Shafi Ahmed passed away today (3 June) in his Uttara residence in Dhaka. He was 63.

His brother-in-law Khandaker Adil Iftekhar said Shafi died of a heart attack in his sleep in the afternoon.

Shafi's namaz-e-janaza will be held at 11am tomorrow at Dhaka University central mosque premises.

A student of the law department at Dhaka University, Shafi Ahmed was a prominent student leader in the 1990s.

He was one of the key organisers of student protests during the anti-autocracy movement against the HM Ershad regime.

Shafi served as a central leader of JaSod Chhatra League. He later joined the Awami League and became an assistant secretary of the central committee.