Former student leader Shafi Ahmed dies

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 June, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 09:55 pm

Former student leader Shafi Ahmed dies

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at 11am tomorrow at Dhaka University central mosque premises.

TBS Report
03 June, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 09:55 pm
Shafi Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Shafi Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Former student leader Shafi Ahmed passed away today (3 June) in his Uttara residence in Dhaka. He was 63.

His brother-in-law Khandaker Adil Iftekhar said Shafi died of a heart attack in his sleep in the afternoon.

Shafi's namaz-e-janaza will be held at 11am tomorrow at Dhaka University central mosque premises.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A student of the law department at Dhaka University, Shafi Ahmed was a prominent student leader in the 1990s. 

He was one of the key organisers of student protests during the anti-autocracy movement against the HM Ershad regime. 

Shafi served as a central leader of JaSod Chhatra League. He later joined the Awami League and became an assistant secretary of the central committee.

Shafi Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

12h | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

10h | Brands
From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

6m | Videos
What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

2h | Videos
Another round of heavy rain inundates Sylhet city

Another round of heavy rain inundates Sylhet city

2h | Videos
How Azam J Chowdhury's business rises

How Azam J Chowdhury's business rises

1h | Videos