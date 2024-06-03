Former student leader Shafi Ahmed dies
His namaz-e-janaza will be held at 11am tomorrow at Dhaka University central mosque premises.
Former student leader Shafi Ahmed passed away today (3 June) in his Uttara residence in Dhaka. He was 63.
His brother-in-law Khandaker Adil Iftekhar said Shafi died of a heart attack in his sleep in the afternoon.
Shafi's namaz-e-janaza will be held at 11am tomorrow at Dhaka University central mosque premises.
A student of the law department at Dhaka University, Shafi Ahmed was a prominent student leader in the 1990s.
He was one of the key organisers of student protests during the anti-autocracy movement against the HM Ershad regime.
Shafi served as a central leader of JaSod Chhatra League. He later joined the Awami League and became an assistant secretary of the central committee.