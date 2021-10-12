Former state minister Babar gets 8 years in jail for graft

A Dhaka court has sentenced the former state minister for home affairs during the BNP government, Lutfozzaman Babar, to eight years imprisonment in a graft case.

The once-mighty BNP leader was earlier sentenced to death in the 10-truck arms haul and 21 August grenade attack cases in 2014 and 2018 respectively.

He was also jailed for 17 years on 30 October, 2007, for possessing illegal firearms and ammunition.

The court fined Babar Tk10,000 and ordered the forfeiture of over Tk6.26 crore in his bank account over the graft charges.

He has to spend three more months behind bars for the failure of paying the fine, ordered Judge Mohammad Shahidul Islam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-7 on Tuesday.

As the convict has been in jail in this case since 26 July, 2007, the court said that his sentence would be deducted from the period already served during the trial.

However, his counsel has appealed to the court against the judgment.

Earlier on 4 October, the judge set today (12 October) to deliver the verdict after hearing arguments against Babar and testimonies of the prosecution witnesses.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had filed the case against Babar with Ramna Model police station on 13 January, 2008, accusing him of amassing illegal wealth of around Tk7.05 crore.

On 16 July, 2008, Rupok Kumar Saha, deputy assistant secretary of ACC, submitted a chargesheet against him. A Dhaka court indicted the former state minister in this case the next month.

Babar was arrested from his Gulshan residence in Dhaka on May 28, 2007.