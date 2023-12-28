Former PM of Jamaica to head Commonwealth Expert Team observing Bangladesh elections

Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland KC, following an invitation from the Bangladesh Election Commission, appointed the cross-functional team of experts, according to The Commonweath.

Former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Bruce Golding, will lead a ten-person Commonwealth Expert Team (CET) assigned to observe the Bangladesh general elections, to be held on 7 January 2024.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General said, "The Commonwealth's commitment to fostering peaceful, fair and credible elections is unwavering. Impartial and independent elections observers provide valuable recommendations to improve the elections process and strengthen the democratic processes.

"The team's deployment demonstrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to supporting electoral democracy in our 56 member countries and safeguarding the rights of the people of Bangladesh as they take part in these pivotal elections."

She also expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Golding, who will chair the CET, and to each of the eminent experts, drawn from across the Commonwealth, who will participate in this important assignment.

The expert team will consider all aspects of the election process and provide their observations on whether the elections are conducted in line with the democratic standards to which Bangladesh has committed itself. The CET will also be supported by staff members from the Commonwealth Secretariat.

Bruce Golding, Chairman of the CET said, "It is my honour and privilege to have been asked to lead this team and to once again, serve the Commonwealth. I am pleased to be collaborating with this expert team which, as is customary, includes experts from diverse backgrounds, countries and professions. In conducting our duties in Bangladesh, we pledge to remain objective, transparent and independent."

Throughout their time in Bangladesh, the CET will meet various stakeholders, including political parties, police, civil society groups, citizen observer and monitor groups, as well as representatives from the media.

From 6 January, the team will also deploy in small groups around the country to observe electoral preparations in their respective areas. On election day, the team will observe the opening, voting, closing, counting and results management processes.