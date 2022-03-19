Former president Shahabuddin’s first janaza held in Netrokona

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 05:59 pm

Former President of Bangladesh Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed's first namaz-e-janaza was held at his birthplace Pemoi village in Paikura union of Netrokona's Kendua upazila on Saturday.

He was given a guard of honour there.
 
The 92-year-old breathed his last at around 10:30am on Saturday while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.

He was suffering from various old-age complications.

Former CJ Shahabuddin Ahmed led the caretaker government after the fall of military ruler Hussain Muhammad Ershad. 

Shahabuddin was made president after Awami League came to power in 1996.

The son of a renowned social worker, he obtained a BA in Economics in 1951 and MA in International Relations in 1952 from Dhaka University.

He entered the Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) in 1954, successfully completing training at the Lahore Civil Service Academy. 

He also attended a special course on Public Administration at Oxford University.

He was promoted to the post of additional deputy commissioner after serving as a magistrate and then the sub-divisional officer of Gopalganj and Natore. 

He was transferred to the judicial branch in June 1960 and served as additional district and sessions judge in Dhaka and Barishal and as district and sessions judge of Cumilla and Chattogram and then appointed as the registrar of the High Court (HC) in 1967. 

In 1972, he was elevated to the bench as a judge of the HC. He was appointed as an Appellate Division judge eight years later. 

Shahabuddin Ahmed

