Former MP’s daughter sues 6 journalists under DSA

Nazneen Anwar, daughter of Firoza Begum Chinu, former MP of the reserved seats for women in three hill districts including Rangamati, has filed a case against six journalists under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

The case was filed in the Chittagong Cyber Tribunal Court on 14 September. Cyber Tribunal Judge Mohammad Zahirul Kabir took cognizance of the case and asked the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit the report on 13 November.

The accused are editor of Dainik Parbatya Chattogram and Pahar24.com Fazle Elahi, Independent Television journalist Anirban Shahriar, Jago News Rangamati correspondent Saiful Hasan, Deepto TV special correspondent Bayezid Ahmed, TBS Khagrachari correspondent Didarul Alam and Banik Barta's Rangamati correspondent Pranto Roni alongside many unnamed accused.

According to the case dockets, due to the social media posts made by the accused, the plaintiff and her mother, Feroza Begum Chinu, were socially and politically defamed.

Earlier, Nazneen Anwar filed a case against journalist Fazle Elahi for publishing a report on "Pirates" restaurant located in DC Bungalow Park of Rangamati district administration in Chittagong Hill Tracts.

Fazle Elahi was arrested in the case on 7 June evening and got interim bail in Rangamati court on 8 June. On 14 June, he got permanent bail from the Chittagong Cyber Tribunal Court.

The latest case was filed due to the accused having been vocal on Facebook demanding withdrawal of the case filed against journalist Fazle Elahi, said journalist leaders.

Rangamati Reporters Unity President Sushil Prasad Chakma and General Secretary Hefajat Sabuj in a statement strongly condemned and protested the harassment of journalists by suing under the DSA and said that everyone should stop this attempt to take away the freedom of the media.

Rangamati Journalists' Association President Saikat Babu and General Secretary Mishu Dey in a separate statement called the case a "harassment and purposeful" and demanded immediate withdrawal of the case.

Bandarban Press Unit President Alauddin Shahriar, Reporters Unity President Mangsanu Marma, Journalist Union Convener Al Faisal Bikash have expressed strong condemnation and protest against the incident in separate statements.

