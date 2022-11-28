Former MP Bodi injured during buffalo fight

Abdur Rahman Bodi, former lawmaker from Cox's Bazar-4, was injured after being knocked down by a buffalo while watching a buffalo fight contest in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf.

The incident took place at Teknaf beach area around 3 pm on Sunday, said Shahidul Alam, member of the organising committee.

A buffalo fighting contest was organised at the beach area on Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses said the former member of parliament was watching the buffalo fighting with interest like everyone else there. Suddenly, one of the buffaloes rushed towards Bodi and hit him.

Later, he fell to the ground and was injured. Locals rescued him and took him to a safer place.

The former MP did not receive the phone call when the correspondent tried to contact him for comment.

