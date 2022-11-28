Former MP Bodi injured by competitor at buffalo fight

Bangladesh

UNB
28 November, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 09:10 am

Related News

Former MP Bodi injured by competitor at buffalo fight

UNB
28 November, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 09:10 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Abdur Rahman Bodi, former lawmaker from Cox's Bazar-4, was injured after being knocked down by a buffalo while watching a buffalo fight contest in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf.

The incident took place at Teknaf beach area around 3 pm on Sunday, said Shahidul Alam, member of the organising committee.

A buffalo fighting contest was organised at the beach area on Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses said the former member of parliament was watching the buffalo fighting with interest like everyone else there. Suddenly, one of the buffaloes rushed towards Bodi and hit him.

Later, he fell to the ground and was injured.  Locals rescued him and took him to a safer place.

Former MP did not receive the phone call when the correspondent tried to contact him for comment.

Abdur Rahman Bodi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Waste collectors working for the Sreepur municipality say more than 1,000kg of waste is dumped daily into the lowland. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Who will rein in industrial pollution in Gazipur?

18m | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

21h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

20h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

11h | Videos
How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

11h | Videos
Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

13h | Videos
Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman