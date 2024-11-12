Former lawmaker Sirajul Islam Molla arrested

Yesterday evening (11 November), a Former lawmaker from Narsingdi, Sirajul Islam Molla was arrested in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area.

Police said students detained Sirajul and informed the army and they took him into their custody.

Being informed, police took him to Mohammadpur Police Station.

Two cases against Sirajul Islam in Narayanganj's Araihazar and Fatullah police stations.

Fatullah police have been informed that the former MP will be handed over to them.