Former Jatiya Party MP Karim Uddin Bharosha passes away

Former Jatiya Party (Ershad) Member of Parliament Karim Uddin Bharosha has passed away.

He breathed his last at around 12:00 noon on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

The renowned industrialist left behind wife, 14 children, relatives and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

Sirajul Islam Bharosha, eldest son of the deceased, said "We have set yet the time of Namaz-e-Janaza and burial of my father."

Bharosha was born in Haragache of Kaunia Upazila in Rangpur district. He was the former presidium member of Jatiya Party.

He was elected to parliament from Rangpur-1 constituency as a Jatiya Party candidate in 1991.

Bharosha was elected to parliament from Rangpur-4 as a Jatiya Party candidate in 1996 and 2001