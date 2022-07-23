Former Jatiya Party lawmaker Karim Uddin Bhorosa no more 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
23 July, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 08:19 pm

Former Jatiya Party lawmaker Karim Uddin Bhorosa no more 

Businessman and former Jatiya Party lawmaker of Rangpur Karim Uddin Bhorosa has passed away at the age of 87. 

He breathed his last around 12pm Saturday (23 July) at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, said his eldest son Sirajul Islam Bhorosa. 

His final resting place and funeral have not been decided by the family yet, he added. 

Born in Haragach of Kaunia Upazila of Rangpur, Karim Uddin Bhorosa was a former presidium member of the Jatiya Party.

He was elected from Rangpur-1 (Gangachra) constituency in 1991 and from Rangpur-4 (Kaunia-Pirgacha) constituency in 1996 and 2001.

