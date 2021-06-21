Former Hefazat leader Nasir Uddin Munir, arrested 

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 09:06 pm

Former Hefazat leader Nasir Uddin Munir, arrested 

Police arrested the former joint secretary of Hefazat-e-Islam, Nasir Uddin Munir, in connection with violence during the organisation's protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh in late March.

He was arrested from Hathazari in the port city of Chattogram on Monday.

Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Hathazari model police station, said Munir was arrested, accused in multiple cases filed for the violence in Hathazari of the city, during the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence in March this year. 

So far, 81 people have been arrested in 10 cases centring the violence, he said. 

Protesting Narendra Modi's Dhaka visit for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence, Hefazat leaders and activists engaged in violence, vandalism, and arson attacks, in Chattogram on 26 and 27 March.

During the violence, they blocked the Chattogram-Khagrachhari highway, set fire to vehicles, a police station, bungalows, and the land office of the Hathazari upazila administration. 

A total of 10 cases were filed with Hathazari Police Station accusing over 148 Hefajat leaders, including Hefajat chief Junayed Babunagari, for the violence.  

More than 4500 unidentified persons were also accused in the cases.

