Former finance minister Muhit returns home from hospital

Former Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith has returned to his Banani residence in the capital after being discharged from the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Wednesday.

Muhith was admitted to the CMH on 29 July after he tested Covid-19 positive on 25 July.

The former minister recovered on 14 August when his test result came negative, reports Prothom Alo.

Earlier on Thursday, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar posted some pictures of Muhith on his Facebook account after visiting him at the hospital.

Muhit was seen passing time with his family members in those pictures. His health has deteriorated a lot although, he has no physical complications for now. Physicians have advised him to stay in full rest.

Muhith served in the finance ministry for 10 years in a row during the ruling of the Awami League.

As a finance minister, he announced 12 budgets, 10 of whom were presented under the Awami League government.