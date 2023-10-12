Former Education Minister Osman Faruk to face war crimes charges

BNP leader and former Education Minister Osman Faruk is set to face trial at the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh on charges of committing crimes against humanity during 1971 Liberation War.

The investigative agency of the tribunal recently completed its investigation into the accusations against Faruk and submitted a report to the Chief Prosecutor's office.

"The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh had received the investigation report, and the legal representatives of the state have duly examined it", the Chief Prosecutor of the tribunal Syed Haider Ali confirmed media on 12 October.

He told the media that this report will be verified promptly, and after that, it will be submitted to the tribunal. Following that, the tribunal will initiate legal proceedings according to the law.

The investigation into Faruk's alleged crimes dates back to 2016 when the tribunal's investigative agency disclosed the initiation of an inquiry against him.

During a press conference held on 4 May 2016, the agency revealed that they were examining a list of 11 individuals, including Osman Faruk, who were suspected of crimes against humanity in the region of Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh, in 1971.

"We are working on a list of 11 individuals, including Osman Faruk, who are allegedly involved in crimes against humanity in the region of Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh in 1971," the investigative agency stated in response to journalists' questions during that press conference.

According to the investigative agency statement in 2016, most of those 11 enlisted were either teachers or officials at the university in 1971. Alleged Osman Faruk was a reader in the Department of Agricultural Economy at that university.

After the initiation of the investigation into allegations of crimes against humanity, Osman Faruk reportedly left the country secretly.