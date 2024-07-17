Former Ducsu leader Akhtar 'detained' from DU

Akhtar was detained and taken to a prison van. Photo: Collected

Police today (17 July) allegedly detained Akhtar Hossain, a former social services secretary of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu), from the university.

Akhtar Hossain reportedly came to the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture around 3pm and protested the presence of law enforcers there. At one point, he got into a verbal altercation with the police.

He was detained from there and taken to a prison van, according to eyewitnesses.

Officials of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ramna Zone declined to comment on the matter.