Former DMP commissioner Habibur, SB chief Monirul sent on forced retirement 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 10:26 pm

Former DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman (L) and Special Branch (SB) chief Monirul Islam (R)
The government has sent former DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman and Special Branch (SB) chief Monirul Islam on forced retirement, citing public interest.

The Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs issued separate gazette notifications regarding their retirements today (13 August).

According to the notifications, the police officials have been sent on retirement according to the Section 45 of the Public Service Act 2018.

SB Chief Monirul Islam attached to police headquarters, DIG Shah Alam made new chief

The directive will take effect immediately, said the notification.

Earlier in the day, SB Chief Monirul Islam was removed from his post as the SB chief and attached to police headquarters.

On the other hand, DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman was relieved of duty and attached to police headquarters on 7 August.

