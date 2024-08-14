Former deputy speaker Tuku, state minister Palak arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 12:12 am

Former deputy speaker Tuku, state minister Palak arrested

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 12:12 am
Former deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku (L) and former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak (R)
Former deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku (L) and former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak (R)

Police arrested former deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku and former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak from Nikunja residential area on Wednesday (14 August) night.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's media division Additional Deputy Commissioner Obaidur Rahmam Shamim confirmed the news to The Business Standard. 

Dhaka University Chhatra League general secretary Tanvir Hasan Saikat was also arrested along with them.

According to DMP, they were hiding in the residential area. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested them in a murder case filed in Paltan Police Station.

In the face of massive protests spearheaded by Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled to India on 5 August. She has been staying in India since then.

Following Sheikh Hasina's ouster, a number of leaders, ministers, and lawmakers from the Awami League have been detained, with many still at large. 

Reports indicate that clashes related to the quota reform movement have resulted in the deaths of over 500 people so far.

Shamsul Haque Tuku / Zunaid Ahmed Palak / Bangladesh

