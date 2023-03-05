Former Ctg mayor's give flats to 3 homeless families

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 10:21 pm

Mohammad Manjur Alam, former mayor of Chattogram City Corporation and managing director of Mostafa-Hakim Group, handed over flats to three homeless families on Sunday morning to mark the 52nd anniversary of the country's independence.

The beneficiary families were provided with the keys to the flats and documents of the land where the three-storey building has been built. Each flat consists of two bedrooms, one kitchen, one drawing room, and one bathroom. 

Hosne Ara Manzoor Welfare Trust funded the construction of the building. It cost around 32 lakh to construct the building on a 2.18-decimal plot of land.

At the house handing over ceremony, Manjur Alam said, "To realise the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and following the model of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Ashrayan Project, we are building houses for the homeless with our own funding as part of meeting the basic rights of people."

"Already, many homeless people have been given houses under this project. If the affluent in society follow suits, the homeless and underprivileged people will benefit," he added.

Sirajul Islam, former councillor of ward no. 24, valiant freedom fighters Abdul Hadi, Sagir Ahmad, Badshah Alam, among others, were also present there.

