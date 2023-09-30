Former civil aviation minister Shahjahan Kamal, MP passes away

Former Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister and incumbent Awami League lawmaker of Lakshmipur-3 constituency AKM Shahjahan Kamal died at a hospital here in the early hours of today (30 September).

He was 73.

Shahjahan Kamal, former president of Lakshmipur district unit of Awami League and valiant Freedom Fighter, breathed his last at Evercare Hospital in the city at around 3.19 am, said Dhaka University Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, younger brother of Shahjahan Kamal.

He said Shahjahan was suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and old-age complications.

Shahjahan is survived by his wife, a son, three daughters, relatives and a host of admirers and well-wishers.

The first namaz-e-janaza of the deceased was held at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad at 11 am while his second janaza will be held at Lakshmipur Adarsha Samad Government High School ground at 4.30pm.

Shajahan Kamal was elected MP from Lakshmipur-3 constituency in 1973, 2014 and 2018 elections with the boat symbol.

He was born on 1 January, 1950 in Atiyatali, Lakshmipur district. He was the eldest son of Farid Ahmed and Masuma Khatun of Atiyatli area of Lakshmipur municipality.

Shahjahan passed SSC examination from Lakshmipur Model High School in 1963, HSC from Chaumuhani Madanmohan College in 1965 and BA degree from the same college.

He actively participated in the six-point movement in 1966 and 1969 mass upsurge while studying at Dhaka University. At that time, he also played an active role in the movement demanding the release of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from the Agartala conspiracy case.

Shahjahan Kamal received training from India for the Great Liberation War of 1971 and actively participated in the war in Noakhali and Lakshmipur districts.

In 1975, he led the mass movement in Lakshmipur district against the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Later, he was elected General Secretary of the newly formed Laxmipur District Awami League and in 1985 he was elected the President of Laxmipur District Awami League.

In 2009, he served as a member of the board of directors of Janata Bank.

Shahjahan also served as the administrator of Lakshmipur Zilla Parishad in 2011.