Former Chittagong Chamber president Murad banned from leaving the country

A court has issued arrest warrants against former president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry Morshed Murad Ibrahim and his mother, Gulshan Ara Begum, and barred them from leaving the country over the non-repayment of a Tk30 crore loan.

Chattogram Financial Debt Court Judge Mujahidur Rahman gave the order on Wednesday.

It was confirmed by bench assistant of the Court Rezaul Karim.

According to court sources, a case was filed by the National Finance Limited on 18 September, 2019 to recover defaulted loans worth Tk 30.34 crore.

After the suit, the defendants did not pay any money for four years.

Besides, although a notice was published for the auction of the property mortgaged against the loan, it was not successful due to lack of interested buyers.

Due to the corona epidemic, the Bangladesh Bank had also given an interest-waiver facility, but the defendants did not apply for it.