Former Chhatra Maitri president Bappaditya Basu arrested

Members of Rapid Action Battalion arrested Bappaditya Basu, former president of Bangladesh Chhatra Maitri, on Tuesday (16 January).

Bappaditya Basu, former president of Bangladesh Chhatra Maitri, has been arrested by Rapid Action Battalion in connection with a fraud and embezzlement case.

He was a fugitive, according to RAB.

RAB-10 Commanding Officer Arafat Islam said Bappaditya Basu was arrested from New Market area in Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon and was later handed over to Jashore police station.

Jashore police station Officer-in-Charge Abdur Razzaq said they sent the convict to the court to execute the warrant of conviction.

A Jashore court sent Bappaditya to jail on Wednesday (17 January).

Bappaditya's wife Debangana Basu Chowdhury Nadi said her husband was at their family restaurant until Tuesday noon and she has been unable to establish any communication with him since then.

Bappaditya Basu hailed from Jashore and was a suspect in three other cases filed in Noakhali, Cumilla and Barishal over embezzlement of money.