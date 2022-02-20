Former CEC Huda, Shukla elected Gulshan Society president, secretary general  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 07:16 pm

Former chief election commissioner ATM Shamsul Huda and Barrister Sarwat Siraj Shukla have been elected as President and Secretary General of the Gulshan Society Executive Committee for the 2022-24 period.

The election was held at Gulshan Park premises on Saturday (19 February), said a press release.

The "Valobasar Gulsan Panel", led by Huda and Sarwat Siraj, won 18 of the 19 positions in the execute committee.

The other winners are: Vice Presidents Niaz Rahim and Eva Rahman, Treasurer NKA Mobin, Joint Secretary Generals Mahfuzul Azam Rommel and Israt Jahan, Co-Treasurer Amirul Islam Babu, and members Abdul Majed Mia, Professor Touhida Farooqui, Syed A Habib Rana, Sumala Subhat Chowdhury, Masuda Khan Lina, Moinul Ahsan, Muhammad Mohsin, Khandaker Mushtaq Ahmed, and Arafat Islam.

