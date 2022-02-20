Former CEC Huda, Shukla elected Gulshan Society president, secretary general
Former chief election commissioner ATM Shamsul Huda and Barrister Sarwat Siraj Shukla have been elected as President and Secretary General of the Gulshan Society Executive Committee for the 2022-24 period.
The election was held at Gulshan Park premises on Saturday (19 February), said a press release.
The "Valobasar Gulsan Panel", led by Huda and Sarwat Siraj, won 18 of the 19 positions in the execute committee.
The other winners are: Vice Presidents Niaz Rahim and Eva Rahman, Treasurer NKA Mobin, Joint Secretary Generals Mahfuzul Azam Rommel and Israt Jahan, Co-Treasurer Amirul Islam Babu, and members Abdul Majed Mia, Professor Touhida Farooqui, Syed A Habib Rana, Sumala Subhat Chowdhury, Masuda Khan Lina, Moinul Ahsan, Muhammad Mohsin, Khandaker Mushtaq Ahmed, and Arafat Islam.