Former BNP state minister Redwan jailed in graft case

BSS
14 August, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 06:15 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

A Dhaka court today sentenced former BNP state minister for Liberation War Affairs Redwan Ahmed to three years' imprisonment in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over embezzlement of Tk50 lakhs from the fund of Muktijoddha Sangsad.

Judge Md Akhtaruzzaman of the Special Judge Court-2 of Dhaka handed down the verdict, said the Anti-Corruption Commission's Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam.

The court also fined him (convict) Tk50 lakh and issued an arrest warrant against him as he went into hiding. The judge also acquitted Shah Alam Chowdhury, the then secretary general of Muktijoddha Sangsad as the charge brought against him was not proved.

According to the case statement, freedom fighter Nurul Islam filed the case against Redwan Ahmed and Shah Alam Chowdhury for embezzling Tk50 lakh from the fund of Muktijoddha Sangsad with Ramna police station on 15 February 2007.

