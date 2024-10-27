Former B’baria civil surgeon arrested in sabotage case

TBS Report
27 October, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 06:51 pm

Former civil surgeon of Brahmanbaria Dr Md Abu Sayed. Photo: Collected
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested former civil surgeon of Brahmanbaria, Dr Md Abu Sayed, in connection with a sabotage case.

Abu Sayed, also chairman of Brahmanbaria Medical College Hospital, was arrested from in front of the hospital this afternoon (27 October).

The former civil surgeon also serves as the vice president of the Brahmanbaria District Awami League and the president of Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad. 

Mozaffar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station, confirmed the arrest and said RAB has handed Dr Sayed over to the police. 

He was later sent to court showing him arrested in a sabotage case filed at the Sadar Police Station, said the OC.

