Former Barishal mayor Sadiq Abdullah’s house torched; 3 bodies recovered

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 10:04 pm

The residence of Barishal city Awami League General Secretary Sadik Abdullah was set on fire. Photo: TBS
The residence of Barishal city Awami League General Secretary Sadik Abdullah was set on fire. Photo: TBS

Three bodies have been recovered from the burnt house of Awami League leader and former mayor of Barishal city Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah.

The identities of the deceased could not be known due to severe damage from the fire.

Md Bashir Uddin, a firefighter at the Fire Service and Civil Defense, confirmed the deaths. 

He said four units of the fire service worked for four hours to control the blaze at Sadiq's house. 

"The bodies were found in a room on the second floor of the house and were later sent to Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital for autopsy," he added.

Eyewitnesses said at around 3pm, hundreds of miscreants surrounded and attacked the house, setting it on fire. 

Sadiq Abdullah was present at the time but managed to escape the house along with his followers, they said.

