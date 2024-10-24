Former Bangladeshi PM Hasina residing in Delhi’s Lutyens Bungalow Zone: The Print

Deposed prime minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina is residing in a safe house in India's Lutyens Bungalow Zone in Delhi, according to Indian digital news platform The Print.

It said the home had been arranged by the government of India for over two months.

A full-sized Lutyens bungalow is allotted to ministers, senior MPs and top officials.

A source told The Print that Hasina has strong security details and occasionally even takes walks in the famed Lodhi Garden.

"She has been living in the area for more than two months now. All arrangements for her stay were made here."

Hasina and a few people close to her flew into the Hindon airbase aboard a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft late on 5 August, hours after she resigned following weeks of deadly anti-government protests.

According to another source, Hasina did not stay at the airbase for too long as the arrangements were inadequate.

"So, in just a few days, she was moved out to a safe place and then this arrangement for a house was done in the safe and secured area of Lutyens' Delhi," the source told The Print.

The Lutyens Bungalow Zone (LBZ) is spread over 2,8000-hectare area.

It is one of the poshest and highly sought-after places in the Indian capital.

The LBZ has played host to India's president, prime minister, top officials and ultra-high networth individuals.

It boasts of as many as 1,000 bungalows with expansive lawns bordering wide boulevards.