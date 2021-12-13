Former army chief General Aziz’s US visa revoked 

The US has declared former chief of the Bangladesh Army General Aziz Ahmed "undesirable" in the country.

His visa to the country has already been revoked. An official letter regarding the development was sent to him recently by the US State Department .

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Dhaka refused to make any comments over the issue stating that visa records are "confidential" and it "cannot discuss individual cases."

"Visa records are confidential under US law. We do not discuss individual visa cases." a spokesperson for the embassy told the press on Sunday.

According to media reports, the move comes following a report published by Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera which linked Aziz with corruption and irregularities.

General Aziz, having served for three years as the Bangladesh Army chief, went on retirement on 24 June, this year.