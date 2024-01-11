Former ambassador to UN Ziauddin reappointed Ambassador-at-Large

Bangladesh's former ambassador to the United Nations Mohammad Ziauddin has been reappointed as the Ambassador-at-Large of the prime minister with the rank and status of a cabinet minister.

He will enjoy all the facilities, including the salary, allotted for a minister, the Cabinet Division said in a notice issued today (11 January).

Eldest child of late Prof Dr Mohammad Asiruddin and Shamsun Nahar Asiruddin, Ziauddin passed his matriculation from St Gregory's High School in Dhaka; Intermediate of Arts from Notre Dame College in Dhaka; Bachelor of Arts (Honors) and Masters of Arts in English Literature from University of Dhaka.

He later joined the diplomatic service and served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an assistant secretary (administration) and (economic affairs); director (South Asia) and (Foreign Minister's Office); director general (International Organizations); and chief of protocol.

Meanwhile, as Bangladesh's representative abroad, he served as the second secretary in the Bangladesh High Commission in London; first secretary in the Bangladesh High Commission in Nairobi; counsellor and deputy permanent representative at the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York.

Thereafter, he was appointed as Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy with concurrent accreditation as Ambassador to the Republic of Albania, and to the Republic of BosniaHerzegovina.

At that time, he was also appointed as the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to FAO, WFP, and IFAD.

On his return home, he was appointed as Ambassador-at-Large of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with the rank and status of state minister.

Subsequently, he was sent as Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States, where he served from August 2015 to December 2020.

During this period, he was also accredited as Bangladesh Ambassador to the Republic of Argentina, Belize, the Republic of Colombia, the Dominican Republic, the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Also, as the Permanent Representative to the International Seabed Authority in Jamaica and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS).

Ziauddin and his wife, Yasmeen, are blessed with a son and a daughter.