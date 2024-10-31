Former additional SP Shahidul Islam arrested

Police have arrested former additional superintendent (Savar Circle) of Dhaka district police Md Shahidul Islam over the incident of burning bodies in Ashulia during the July-August uprising.

Deputy Commissioner (Ramna Division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Masud Alam confirmed the matter, saying that Shahidul was arrested yesterday (30 October) from Cox's Bazar and kept at Shahbag police station.

"He was presented before Interntaional Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today (31 October)," Masud said.

According to Superintendent of Dhaka district police Ahmed Mueed, Shahidul was stationed in Cox's Bazar, from where he was arrested by the Detective Branch (DB).

"There are several cases against him with Ashulia and Savar police stations, including incidents of burning bodies of protesters," Mueed said.

The incident of burning of bodies took place in front of Ashulia police station on 5 August.