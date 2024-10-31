Former additional SP Shahidul Islam arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 12:19 pm

Related News

Former additional SP Shahidul Islam arrested

“He was presented before Interntaional Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today (31 October),” Masud said

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 12:19 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Police have arrested former additional superintendent (Savar Circle) of Dhaka district police Md Shahidul Islam over the incident of burning bodies in Ashulia during the July-August uprising.

Deputy Commissioner (Ramna Division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Masud Alam confirmed the matter, saying that Shahidul was arrested yesterday (30 October) from Cox's Bazar and kept at Shahbag police station.

"He was presented before Interntaional Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today (31 October)," Masud said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to Superintendent of Dhaka district police Ahmed Mueed, Shahidul was stationed in Cox's Bazar, from where he was arrested by the Detective Branch (DB).

"There are several cases against him with Ashulia and Savar police stations, including incidents of burning bodies of protesters," Mueed said.

The incident of burning of bodies took place in front of Ashulia police station on 5 August.

Top News

arrest / police / July uprising

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

15h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

18h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

19h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

27m | Videos
The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

42m | Videos
Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

1h | Videos
The all-new Hyundai Stargazer official unveil at Media Meet

The all-new Hyundai Stargazer official unveil at Media Meet

1h | Videos