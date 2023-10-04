Former ACC deputy director dies in Ctg police custody

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 12:07 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Former ACC Deputy Director Syed Mohammad Shahidullah died in police custody in Chattogram in the early hours of Wednesday.

Md Shahidullah was brought to the Chandgaon police station from his house in Bahaddar Hat in Chattogram city on the basis of an arrest warrant in a Complaint Registered Case, confirmed Chandgaon police station Officer In-charge (OC) Khairul Islam.

However, he suddenly fell sick and his family members, who were present at the time, rushed him to the Parkview Hospital.

He died around 12:30am while undergoing treatment, likely due to suffering from heart problems, speculated the OC.

The children of the deceased claimed that their father was killed by the police in a planned manner. After being brought to the police station, the police refused to give him an inhaler even though he was extremely ill.

They said, 67 year old Shahidullah had undergone bypass surgery and was advised to have another surgery which could not be done as his physical condition was not favourable.

Shahidullah's son Nafis Shahid told TBS, "Two Assistant Sub Inspectors Yusuf and Sohail of Chandgaon police station brought my father to the police station from our home. The collapsible gate of the police station was closed after taking him in.

"He is a heart patient. They did not even let us give him his heart medicine and inhaler. The police misbehaved with him. There his condition deteriorated and he died. Later, when he was taken to Parkview Hospital, the doctors on duty said that our father died even before being brought to the hospital."

"My father was treated like this in a planned way by the police. We will take legal action in this matter," Nafis Shahid also told TBS.

Shahidullah's family members said that there was a dispute with some local people over land, but they have not heard about any recent case. They have not even received any notice from the court.

