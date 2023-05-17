'Formation of welfare board to be proposed for protecting rights of transgender community'

National Human Rights Commission Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed has said formation of a welfare board will be proposed to protect the rights of transgender and hijra communities.

"We need to bring to the fore the various issues of disenfranchisement of transgender and hijra communities, which are out of sight. If films are made and books are written about these people, there will be positive changes in the society gradually," he said at a discussion programme organised by Bandhu Social Welfare Society in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Kamal Uddin suggested setting up a welfare board for these communities in Bangladesh as there is in India.

Human Rights Report 2022 published by Bandhu Social Welfare Society was presented in the meeting.