Formation of the Mexico-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship Group

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 01:10 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A nine-member Mexico-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship Group was formed in a ceremony held at the Mexican Parliament presided by the President of the Mexico-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship Group Deputy Rosalina Dominguez Flores, MP on 6 April.

It was a momentous step forward in the growing partnership between Bangladesh and Mexico, reads a press release.

In her remarks, Deputy Rosalina Dominguez Flores, MP, referred to the similarities between the two nations she and stressed on the importance of establishing partnerships in the areas of culture, economy, ecology, industry, technology and politics.

Welcoming this noble initiative of the Mexican Parliament Ambassador to the United Mexican States Abida Islam said that it would be reciprocated soon by the National Parliament of Bangladesh.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

She also mentioned that in terms of the size of the population, Bangladesh and Mexico constitute 3.8% of the global humanity and therefore it is extremely important for the elected representatives of both the countries to form a platform to forge stronger friendship and take the bilateral relations to new heights.

Later the floor was opened for remarks by the members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group, in which Legislator Martha Alicia Arreola Martínez, Legislator Marcos Rosendo Medina Filigrana, Legislator Juanita Guerra Mena and Legislator Santiago Torreblanca Engell participated.

Underlining the importance of a stronger relationship based on  solidarity and respect,  they intended to strengthen the bilateral relationship in the areas of  trade and commerce, tourism, sharing of good practices in addressing the adverse effects of climate change and gender issues, reads the press release.  

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Director of the Asia Pacific Department of the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Carlos Rubio in his remarks congratulated Bangladesh and offered all support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Mexico-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The Ceremony came to an end with the formal declaration by the President of the Group Deputy Rosalina Domingez Flores by signing of the Constitutive Act and also signing by the Ambassador Abida Islam of the Parliament´s distinguished visitors' book. 

