Form citizen security committee to restore police station activities, maintain law, order: Police HQ

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 10:40 pm

Related News

Form citizen security committee to restore police station activities, maintain law, order: Police HQ

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 10:40 pm
The DMP HQ in Dhaka. File Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
The DMP HQ in Dhaka. File Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

The Police Headquarters on Saturday directed all district superintendents of police and officer-in-charge (OC) of police stations to form a "citizen security committee" in each police station to restore operations and maintain law and order.

The main objective of the committee will be to increase public participation in restoring law and order.

"For this purpose, the committee will prepare an action plan and conduct activities through monitoring and evaluation," said Police HQ in a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In order to restore law and order in the area under the jurisdiction of the committee, the members of the law enforcement force and the members of the committee will take measures to prevent violence, theft, robbery by providing joint patrols.

To resolve existing social conflicts in the area such as vandalism, arson, etc., dispute resolution measures will be taken by establishing intensive personal communication.

The local people's lives, property, buildings, religious places of worship of the minority community will be regularly monitored and quick action will be taken.

Adequate measures will be taken to solve the problem of drugs, eviction etc. in the area. Apart from this, activities will be conducted with the aim of reducing the existing tension between the various local religious and political parties and factions.

Local anti-discrimination student movement coordinators will determine the size of the committee, according to the Police Headquarters.

Lawyers or judges, retired police officers, armed forces officers, senior citizens, well-respected local political leaders, presidents/secretaries of organizations representing local people, representatives of various local government institutions, human rights activists, women rights activists and NGO representatives will be members of the committee.

DMP / Police headquarters

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

1d | Panorama
The judiciary dysfunction, which became prevalent in recent years, superceded all the previous records. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Judiciary during Hasina's regime and what happens now

1d | Panorama
Collage: TBS

The perfect makeup for a summer wedding

1d | Mode
Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

1h | Videos
Spain beat hosts France in eight-goal Olympic football final

Spain beat hosts France in eight-goal Olympic football final

Now | Videos
U.S. Lifts Ban on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Lifts Ban on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

1h | Videos
This is Abu Sayed's Bangladesh, no discrimination: Dr Yunus

This is Abu Sayed's Bangladesh, no discrimination: Dr Yunus

2h | Videos