Form citizen security committee to restore police station activities, maintain law, order: Police HQ

The Police Headquarters on Saturday directed all district superintendents of police and officer-in-charge (OC) of police stations to form a "citizen security committee" in each police station to restore operations and maintain law and order.

The main objective of the committee will be to increase public participation in restoring law and order.

"For this purpose, the committee will prepare an action plan and conduct activities through monitoring and evaluation," said Police HQ in a press release.

In order to restore law and order in the area under the jurisdiction of the committee, the members of the law enforcement force and the members of the committee will take measures to prevent violence, theft, robbery by providing joint patrols.

To resolve existing social conflicts in the area such as vandalism, arson, etc., dispute resolution measures will be taken by establishing intensive personal communication.

The local people's lives, property, buildings, religious places of worship of the minority community will be regularly monitored and quick action will be taken.

Adequate measures will be taken to solve the problem of drugs, eviction etc. in the area. Apart from this, activities will be conducted with the aim of reducing the existing tension between the various local religious and political parties and factions.

Local anti-discrimination student movement coordinators will determine the size of the committee, according to the Police Headquarters.

Lawyers or judges, retired police officers, armed forces officers, senior citizens, well-respected local political leaders, presidents/secretaries of organizations representing local people, representatives of various local government institutions, human rights activists, women rights activists and NGO representatives will be members of the committee.