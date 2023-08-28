Forest Research Institute registers 3 new bamboo varieties

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 04:03 pm

Related News

Forest Research Institute registers 3 new bamboo varieties

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 04:03 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Forest Research Institute (BFRI) has registered three new varieties of bamboo, namely BFRI bamboo BB1, BFRI bamboo BN1, and BFRI bamboo BS1.

Besides, the varieties have been recommended for cultivation across the country as inbred bamboo.

The registration of these bamboo varieties on 7 August is a historic achievement for the research institute, marking the first major innovation event in its history. 

With the addition of these three varieties, the total count of native bamboo species in Bangladesh has now reached 40.

The comprehensive details about the identifying features and characteristics of the new bamboo species have been provided in the registration certificate, signed by National Seed Board Secretary and Director General of the Seed Division under the Ministry of Agriculture Abu Zubair Hossain Bablu and chief botanist Dr Md Aktar Hossain Khan.

According to it, the BFRI bamboo variety BB1 exhibits an average culm height of 17.74 meters and a diameter of 6.80 centimetres. Notably, a three-year-old clump of this bamboo variety yields 30.40 culms. Further highlighting its robustness, the seedling survival rate in field conditions reaches an impressive 100%. In addition, these bamboo seedlings display a remarkable resistance to diseases. The anticipated lifespan of this variety spans approximately 4 to 5 years, with a promising yield potential of 6800 culms per hectare.

The average culm height of the BN1 variety stands at 19.42 metres, accompanied by a diameter of 6.30 centimetres. The growth performance is noteworthy, as a three-year-old cluster of this bamboo produces 51.4 culms. Similar to its counterpart, the BN1 variety showcases a full seedling survival rate when subjected to field conditions. Disease resistance is another advantageous trait of these bamboo seedlings. The projected lifespan of the BN1 variety falls within the range of 4 to 5 years, presenting an impressive yield potential of 11600 culms per hectare.

The BFRI bamboo variety BS1 boasts an average culm height measuring 22.39 metre and a diameter of 6.23 centimetres. In a span of three years, a clump of this bamboo variety yields 31 culms. Just like the other two varieties, the seedling survival rate under field-level conditions is a robust 100%, coupled with the advantageous trait of disease resistance in the bamboo seedlings. The expected duration of this variety's life falls within the range of 4 to 5 years, while its yield potential demonstrates promise at 9412 culms per hectare.

The Forest Research Institute's advisory committee finalised the registration on 16 August 2022 after a rigorous evaluation process.

Prior to this, on 14 August, an expert committee from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change meticulously examined the research results and recommended the registration of these innovative bamboo varieties.

The journey to developing these varieties began in 1991 when the Forest Research Institute established a tissue culture lab. 

Over the years, researchers developed three new bamboo varieties while producing Borak, Makla and Karjoba bamboo seedlings using tissue culture.

Researchers at the Forest Research Institute's Silviculture-Genetics Division lab completed the tissue culture protocol of Borak bamboo in 2002. Later they completed the tissue culture protocols for Makla bamboo in 2004 and for Karjoba bamboo in 2005.

They observed that the morphological characteristics of these new bamboo seedlings varied from the original species.

In 2005 researchers started testing the new varieties at the field level in Pabna, Rajshahi University, Jahangirnagar University, Chittagong University's Institute of Forestry and Environmental Sciences, and Bandarban. 

Following the success in growing the bamboo varieties in different parts of the country, they advised the authorities to officially register them.

The BFRI bamboo varieties have been named after their respective parent bamboo species - BB1 was developed from Borak bamboo (Bambusa Balcooa), BN1 from Makla bamboo (Bambusa Nutans) and BS1 from Karjoba bamboo (Bambusa Salarkhanii).

Top News

bamboo / Bangladesh / Bangladesh Forest Research Institute

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy
বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh