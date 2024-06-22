Environment ministry issues directives on Russell Viper awareness and safety

In response to growing public concern about the Russell Viper (locally known as Chandrabora, Bora, or Ulubora) in various parts of Bangladesh, the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change has issued comprehensive guidelines to ensure public safety and welfare.

The directives insisted on caution and awareness rather than fear.

"While the presence of Russell's vipers is alarming, human encounters with these snakes are relatively unlikely. Russell's vipers typically inhabit lowland grasslands, thickets, open forests, and agricultural areas, generally avoiding human settlements.

"These snakes are well-camouflaged and may attack if they feel threatened. Due to their ability to swim, they have dispersed to different regions via rivers and floodwaters. Therefore, everyone is urged to exercise caution in areas where these snakes have been sighted," reads the directive.

Under the guidance of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, the Bangladesh Forest Department is implementing various measures to address the issue, alongside actively monitoring the situation.

Local authorities and community groups have been directed to conduct awareness programs to educate the public about the presence of Russell's vipers and safety measures.

Their earthy colour allows them to blend seamlessly with the ground, making them difficult to spot.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen assured that the country has an adequate stock of antivenom. He instructed all hospitals to maintain sufficient supplies to ensure immediate treatment for snakebite victims.

"Russell's vipers play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance by preying on rodents and contributing to biodiversity," said the environment ministry directive.

Predators such as mongooses, monitor lizards, badgers, civet cats, jungle cats, hill eagles, cranes, and some snake species control the population of Russell's vipers.

The directive said the indiscriminate killing of these predators by humans has led to an increase in the number of Russell's Viper.

Since killing snakes is illegal under Section 6(1) of the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act 2012 and is a punishable offence, the directive urged people to avoid harming wild animals and destroying their habitats.

The Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry issued the following safety precautions to avoid snake bites:

Exercise caution while driving or walking in areas where Russell's vipers have been reported

Avoid tall grass, bushes, and agricultural areas, and do not reach into holes

Wear boots and long pants when working in affected areas, and use a flashlight when travelling at night

Maintain cleanliness around homes to prevent snake habitats

Take special care when handling fallen trees, firewood, and straw

Do not attempt to catch or kill snakes; instead, contact the National Helpline 333 or the nearest Forest Department office

Immediate Actions in Case of Snake Bite: