Environment ministry issues directives on Russell Viper awareness and safety

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 05:49 pm

Related News

Environment ministry issues directives on Russell Viper awareness and safety

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 05:49 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In response to growing public concern about the Russell Viper (locally known as Chandrabora, Bora, or Ulubora) in various parts of Bangladesh, the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change has issued comprehensive guidelines to ensure public safety and welfare.

The directives insisted on caution and awareness rather than fear.

"While the presence of Russell's vipers is alarming, human encounters with these snakes are relatively unlikely. Russell's vipers typically inhabit lowland grasslands, thickets, open forests, and agricultural areas, generally avoiding human settlements.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"These snakes are well-camouflaged and may attack if they feel threatened. Due to their ability to swim, they have dispersed to different regions via rivers and floodwaters. Therefore, everyone is urged to exercise caution in areas where these snakes have been sighted," reads the directive.

Under the guidance of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, the Bangladesh Forest Department is implementing various measures to address the issue, alongside actively monitoring the situation. 

Local authorities and community groups have been directed to conduct awareness programs to educate the public about the presence of Russell's vipers and safety measures. 

Their earthy colour allows them to blend seamlessly with the ground, making them difficult to spot.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen assured that the country has an adequate stock of antivenom. He instructed all hospitals to maintain sufficient supplies to ensure immediate treatment for snakebite victims.

"Russell's vipers play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance by preying on rodents and contributing to biodiversity," said the environment ministry directive.

Predators such as mongooses, monitor lizards, badgers, civet cats, jungle cats, hill eagles, cranes, and some snake species control the population of Russell's vipers. 

The directive said the indiscriminate killing of these predators by humans has led to an increase in the number of Russell's Viper.

Since killing snakes is illegal under Section 6(1) of the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act 2012 and is a punishable offence, the directive urged people to avoid harming wild animals and destroying their habitats.

The Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry issued the following safety precautions to avoid snake bites:

  • Exercise caution while driving or walking in areas where Russell's vipers have been reported
  • Avoid tall grass, bushes, and agricultural areas, and do not reach into holes
  • Wear boots and long pants when working in affected areas, and use a flashlight when travelling at night
  • Maintain cleanliness around homes to prevent snake habitats
  • Take special care when handling fallen trees, firewood, and straw
  • Do not attempt to catch or kill snakes; instead, contact the National Helpline 333 or the nearest Forest Department office

Immediate Actions in Case of Snake Bite:

  • Immobilise the bitten limb; if the leg is bitten, sit down and avoid walking; if the hand is bitten, keep it still
  • Gently clean the affected area with soap and water
  • Remove any tight clothing, jewellery, or other items near the bite
  • Avoid applying ointments, pricking, or using needles on the bite site
  • Seek medical attention promptly at the nearest hospital or healthcare centre; antivenom is available free of charge at government hospitals
  • Avoid traditional healers, and do not panic.

Top News

Russell's Viper / snake bite / Snake / awareness / safety

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

8h | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

1d | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

1d | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh faces India in T20 World Cup to keep their semi dream alive

Bangladesh faces India in T20 World Cup to keep their semi dream alive

17m | Videos
Rich countries plan to buy more gold despite record price

Rich countries plan to buy more gold despite record price

1h | Videos
Long term investment is less risky

Long term investment is less risky

3h | Videos
Benazir Ahmed's case is not the same as mine: Md. Asaduzzaman Mian

Benazir Ahmed's case is not the same as mine: Md. Asaduzzaman Mian

6h | Videos