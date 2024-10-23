Forest land worth Tk50cr recovered in Gazipur

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 11:34 pm

Kaliakair Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Kawsar Ahmed led the joint operation, with participation from the army, RAB, police, Ansar forces, local administration, and the forest department. Photo: TBS
Kaliakair Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Kawsar Ahmed led the joint operation, with participation from the army, RAB, police, Ansar forces, local administration, and the forest department. Photo: TBS

Around 6 acres of forest land worth around Tk50 crore were recovered, and over 200 illegal structures, including houses and shops, were demolished during a joint drive in the Board Mill area of Chandra of Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur on Wednesday (23 October).

Kaliakair Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Kawsar Ahmed led the joint operation, with participation from the army, RAB, police, Ansar, local administration, and the Forest Department.

According to the Forest Department, several notices had been issued to the encroachers, but they refused to vacate the land, prompting the joint operation. 

Illegal activities, including tree felling, were being carried out, said Forest Department officials. They said reforestation efforts would be initiated on the reclaimed land to improve the local ecosystem and protect biodiversity.

Under the instructions of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the Forest Department conducted the eviction drive, according to a ministry press release.

The Kaliakair UNO said similar operations would continue with strict action against illegal encroachers.

The reserved forest areas would be protected under all circumstances, the UNO said, adding that legal actions would be taken against the encroachers and regular monitoring would be conducted to prevent reoccupation.

Locals said illegal construction and deforestation had long been damaging the environment. They welcomed the initiative and expressed hope that the reserved forests would remain protected.

