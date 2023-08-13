Forest Dept official dies after being beaten up on DU campus

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 11:57 pm

Related News

Forest Dept official dies after being beaten up on DU campus

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 11:57 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A forest department official has died due to severe injuries inflicted by a group of individuals, including a businessman, on Dhaka University campus.

Basonto Kumar Das, a 52-year-old employee of the account department at Mohakhali Forest Office, succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday morning, said Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Salman Farsi of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Ramna zone.

According to Hemanta Kumar Das, the younger brother of the victim, Basonto was summoned to the university campus late on Saturday night by a distant relative called Shanti Mondal around 10:30pm. Once there, Basonto was subjected to a brutal assault involving physical violence, including slapping and kicking, by unidentified assailants.

Shanti Mandal informed Basonto's family about the attack, and asked them to go to the Dhaka University campus.

When they arrived, they discovered Basonto in police custody. After returning home, Basonto's condition worsened during the night, prompting his family to rush him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday morning. Later, he passed away at the hospital.

Sub-Inspector Sukumar Dutta from Shahbagh Police Station recounted that he and fellow officers were present near the TSC area when they noticed a commotion involving Basonto. Basonto was in a rickshaw with Shanti Mandal, and an altercation erupted, leading Basonto to attempt to flee. Shanti Mandal apprehended him, and upon questioning, it became apparent that Basonto had been subjected to a severe beating. Basonto was then handed over to his family.

Hemanta Kumar Das revealed that Shanti Mandal resides in the Eskaton area of the capital. The process of filing a case related to the untimely demise of his brother is currently underway.

Top News

beating / Bangladesh / Dhaka University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2h | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

14m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Is Chicken Tikka Masala Indian or British?

3h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

Ruen Busaba: Of authentic Thai, Asian spices and Lord-like dining

3h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

15h | TBS Stories
Why are Bollywood's top stars inclined to invest in start-ups?

Why are Bollywood's top stars inclined to invest in start-ups?

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

22h | TBS World
How to start content creation?

How to start content creation?

1d | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free