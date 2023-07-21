Foreigners think of themselves as emperors of this country: Momen

“In nowhere in the world, ambassadors become activists and comment on internal affairs of a country,” he said

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday said foreigners think they are emperors of Bangladesh and enjoy talking about the internal affairs of this country.

"In nowhere in the world, ambassadors become activists and comment on internal affairs of a country," he said in response to questions from reporters at an event in Sylhet on Friday (21 July).

Questioning the role of the media, the minister said, "As a result of over-publicising the comments of foreigners in the media, they [foreigners] talk more about the internal issues of the country."

He further said, "Recently, 40 people died in panchayat elections in West Bengal. Not a single country spoke. But they immediately start talking about trivial matters of our country. It is an interference in our internal affairs, which is not allowed by the Geneva Convention."

He also urged the media to play a role in boycotting such commentators.

Sylhet Shilpakala Academy organised the event to honour five people for their contribution to various fields of arts this year.

The awardees are – Mihirkanti Chowdhury (Folk Culture), Purnima Dutta Roy (Vocal Music), Champak Sarkar (Drama), Jyoti Bhattacharya (Recitation) and Md Minu Mia (Instrumental Music).

