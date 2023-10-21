Foreigners should watch biopic on Mujib to know Bangladesh: Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
21 October, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 08:30 pm

Around 100 representatives from 48 missions watched the biopic at a Cineplex arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreigners should watch biopic on Mujib to know Bangladesh: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Saturday the foreigners should watch the biopic of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman "Mujib: The Making of a Nation" to know the history of Bangladesh.

"Foreigners should watch this biopic. If they watch it, then they will know about what Bangladesh is, and they will understand our deprivation and dreams," he told reporters after watching the biopic with diplomats.

Momen said Bangladesh's history was nicely depicted in the biopic without any embellishment.

He said all, including the patriotic new generation of the country, should watch it as it will help them know the history of the country.

"There is no exaggeration. It described what happened. True history has been depicted. I thank all of them who made this biopic," said the Foreign Minister.

Around 100 representatives from 48 missions watched the biopic at a Cineplex arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen was also present.

The much-anticipated biopic of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation' was released at 153 theatres across the country.

Crafted by renowned Bollywood filmmaker Shyam Benegal, the biographical film portrays the life of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Dhallywood's popular actor Arifin Shuvoo portrays the title character of Bangabandhu in this film, while Nusrat Imrose Tisha plays Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, the lifelong better half of the Father of the Nation.

Bangabandhu biopic / AK Abdul Momen

