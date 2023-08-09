Foreigners find advantages when country is weak; they want unrest: Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
09 August, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 11:13 pm

Related News

Foreigners find advantages when country is weak; they want unrest: Momen

"Foreigners don't want your welfare. They want unrest here. If the country becomes weak, foreigners find advantages. So, they want the country to be weakened,” he said.

UNB
09 August, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 11:13 pm
Foreign Minister AK Abudl Momen. File Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister AK Abudl Momen. File Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday (9 August) said foreigners do not want Bangladesh to do well, rather they want unrest.

"Foreigners don't want your welfare. They want unrest here. If the country becomes weak, foreigners find advantages. So, they want the country to be weakened," he said.

Momen, while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on the recent development trajectory of Bangladesh, said development of the country will be carried out by the people and the government. 

Bangladesh Study Trust hosted the seminar at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.

He advised all not to fall for foreign "bhelki" [tricks]. 

Momen said there will be elections in 22 countries before Bangladesh's national polls, but the latter is currently the most talked about issue at the US State Department.

"This is sad. One of the reasons could be that our position is now much better," Momen said.

He said the government led by Awami League has made significant economic progress over the last 14 years. 

"In our country, I would say the economy should be the main focus of discussion ahead of the election. So, highlight the economic issues. These are the issues of the future. I would draw your attention to maintaining economic growth. The rest are irrelevant," he said.

He suggested that the socio-economic situation of the 2001-2006 period be discussed and a comparative picture with that of the last 14 years be presented.

Momen said Bangladesh Awami League has the confidence of the people.

For the development and welfare of the country, there is the government to take care of the people, he said.

"The importance given to foreigners should be minimal," Momen said.

Top News

Momen / politics / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

29m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

2h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

20h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

16h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

17h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

17h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil