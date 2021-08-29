Foreign tourists only zone to be built in Cox’s Bazar: PM

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 12:39 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that a 'special zone', reserved only for foreign tourists, will be built in the world's largest sandy sea beach Cox's Bazar.  

There are plans to make sure foreigners can enjoy everything they want, she said on Sunday after unveiling the foundation stone of the runway extension project of Cox's Bazar Airport, which aims to offer a longer range of domestic and international passenger services.

Cox's Bazar will be turned into the world's greatest tourist destination and a highly modernised city, said Hasina.

"In that way, we will develop and enrich the whole of Cox's Bazar," said the premier.

Hasina also said that if Cox's Bazar Airport is expanded, it will be transformed into refueling points of the airports operating east and west.

Cox's Bazar will be made the hub of global communication owing to its geographical location, she added.

The PM inaugurated the construction work on the maritime runway, the first of its kind in Bangladesh, virtually from her official residence Gono Bhaban.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (Caab) has taken the Tk 1,568.86 crore project to construct the country's longest runway by extending the existing 9,000-foot runway by another 1,700 on the Bay of Bengal by reclaiming land from the sea.

Upon completion of the US$ 185 million project, all types of large aircraft will be able to take off and land on the maritime runway.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, Secretary of the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Md Mokammel Hossain and Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman were present on the dais at the Cox's Bazar Airport.

