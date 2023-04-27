Foreign ship hits Ctg port jetty, leaves port pledging Tk1.62cr indemnity

Hong Kong-flagged vessel MV Kanway Fortune left Chattogram port on Wednesday (26 April), six days after it collided with a jetty in the port, with pledges to pay Tk1.62 crore in indemnity.

On 20 April, the container vessel while anchoring hit jetty no 5 of the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) of the port.

The port authority allowed the ship to leave the port after the local agent of MV Kanway Fortune - Trident Shipping Line Ltd - pledged to pay for the damage by 8 May.

According to the port authority, the incident caused damage to the NCT jetty and electric cable box.

The civil engineering department of the port estimated the damage at over Tk1.62 crore.

Under the condition of anonymity, a port official told The Business Standard that the shipping agent had submitted a Tk1,62,53,104 cheque earlier but the rule is to make the payment via pay order.

After Trident Shipping Line lodged a formal pledge to submit the amount using pay order by 8 May, the ship was allowed to leave the port.

Trident Shipping Line Senior Manager Md Delwar Hossain said, "We have agreed to pay the compensation as per the decision of the port authority. However, they want the payment through a pay order. Hence, we have taken time till 8 May."