Foreign ship hits Ctg port jetty, leaves port pledging Tk1.62cr indemnity

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 April, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 03:05 pm

Related News

Foreign ship hits Ctg port jetty, leaves port pledging Tk1.62cr indemnity

TBS Report
27 April, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 03:05 pm
Chattogram Port. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.
Chattogram Port. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

Hong Kong-flagged vessel MV Kanway Fortune left Chattogram port on Wednesday (26 April), six days after it collided with a jetty in the port, with pledges to pay Tk1.62 crore in indemnity.

On 20 April, the container vessel while anchoring hit jetty no 5 of the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) of the port.

The port authority allowed the ship to leave the port after the local agent of MV Kanway Fortune - Trident Shipping Line Ltd - pledged to pay for the damage by 8 May.

According to the port authority, the incident caused damage to the NCT jetty and electric cable box.

The civil engineering department of the port estimated the damage at over Tk1.62 crore.

Under the condition of anonymity, a port official told The Business Standard that the shipping agent had submitted a Tk1,62,53,104 cheque earlier but the rule is to make the payment via pay order.

After Trident Shipping Line lodged a formal pledge to submit the amount using pay order by 8 May, the ship was allowed to leave the port.

Trident Shipping Line Senior Manager Md Delwar Hossain said, "We have agreed to pay the compensation as per the decision of the port authority. However, they want the payment through a pay order. Hence, we have taken time till 8 May."

ctg port / Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) / Chattogram Port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

5h | Earth
Protesters demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government&#039;s judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 25 April 2023. Photo: Reuters

75 years of Israel: A 'Jewish state' to a full theocracy?

3h | Panorama
The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Reasons behind the French Revolution

Reasons behind the French Revolution

4h | TBS Stories
114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

22h | TBS Stories
How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

20h | TBS World
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan