Foreign secy summons US envoy over sanctions on RAB officials

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday summoned the US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller seeking explanation over the human rights sanctions against RAB and seven of its officials.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen expressed Bangladesh's disappointment that the decision was taken unilaterally by the US Administration without any prior consultation with the Government of Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen confirmed.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen flagged that the issues that were cited for imposing the designated sanctions remained under active discussions, including under the framework of the regular institutional dialogues between the two sides, and that yet the US decision came without any prior intimation.

He regretted that the US decided to undermine an agency of the government that had been at the forefront of combating terrorism, drug trafficking and other heinous transnational crimes that were considered to be shared priorities with successive US administrations.

He said the allegations made against RAB over certain specific incidents had been explained, along with information on the corresponding justice and accountability measures undertaken, to not just to the US Administration but also to a number of UN human rights mechanisms on multiple occasions.

"The US decision appeared to have been based more on unverified or unsubstantiated allegations of command responsibility than on the facts involved in connection with certain specific incidents that had taken place at the local level," Masud Bin Momen added.

He further decried the decision targeting the Bangladesh officials was made in tandem with those concerning certain countries that stand alleged to have committed serious international crimes, i.e. 'text book example of ethnic cleansing', by the UN and other concerned international bodies.

Foreign Secretary Momen underscored the need for pursuing the pathway of dialogue, engagement and collaboration, instead of resorting to 'naming and shaming' that has proven to be a self-defeating exercise.

He highlighted that the observance of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries next year should open up further avenues to enhance the breadth and dimensions of the existing partnership.

Ambassador Miller took note of the concerns raised by the Government of Bangladesh and assured of conveying the same to his Capital. He concurred that the excellent multifaceted relations between two countries could be further deepened through established consultation mechanisms and high-level visits.

Ambassador Miller further expressed the willingness of the US Government to remain closely engaged with the Government of Bangladesh in the coming days on issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen emphasized that the Government of Bangladesh remained committed to upholding the rule of law and human rights and maintained a 'zero tolerance' approach to any wrongdoings or aberrations by its law enforcement agencies.

Foreign Secretary Momen stressed that all uniformed services in Bangladesh followed a set of legal and administrative procedures to address any allegation of wrongdoing against any of their members and that RAB was no exception in this regard.

He at the time also flagged that human rights violations and abuses were reported to be committed by wayward elements within the law enforcement agencies in many countries, including in the US, but that would not justify singling out the high officials of any law enforcing agency for targeted sanctions.

Earlier today, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal denied the allegation of human rights violations made by the United States against the elite force of Bangladesh.

The United States on Friday imposed extensive human rights-related sanctions on dozens of people and entities tied to Bangladesh, China, Myanmar and North Korea and added Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group to an investment blacklist.

The US State Department linked the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) and former RAB director general (DG) Benazir Ahmed, and former RAB-7 commanding officer Lt Col Miftah Uddin Ahmed to the "extrajudicial" killing of Teknaf Municipality councillor Ekramul Haque, during an anti-drug drive in May 2018.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department designated RAB, Benazir, and five other former and current RAB officials under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, EO 13818 citing "serious human rights abuse relating to their tenure."

The others sanctioned are:

• Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, DG, RAB, 15 April, 2020 to present

• Khan Mohammad Azad, additional director general (operations), RAB, 16 March , 2021 to present

• Tofayel Mustafa Sorwar, former additional director general (operations), RAB, 27 June, 2019 to 16 March, 2021

• Mohammad Jahangir Alam, former additional director general (operations), RAB, 17 September, 2018 to 27 June, 2019

• Mohammad Anwar Latif Khan, former additional director general (operations), RAB, 28 April, 2016 to 17 September, 2018

In addition to RAB, the US imposed extensive human rights-related sanctions on people and entities originating from China, Myanmar, and North Korea, and included Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group in an investment blacklist.

The EO 13818 means blocking of property in the US. It is the first time individuals or entities from Bangladesh have been the subject of US sanctions.

Apart from the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom also issued sanctions on Myanmar top officials related to human rights abuse, while Washington imposed the first new sanctions on North Korea since Joe Biden came into power.

The sanctions targeted Myanmar military entities, among others, in action marking Human Rights Day.