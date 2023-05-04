Foreign secretary urges US to lift sanctions on RAB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 May, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 11:36 am

Related News

Foreign secretary urges US to lift sanctions on RAB

TBS Report
04 May, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 11:36 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has urged the US to lift the sanctions on the Rapid Action Batallion (RAB).

He said this during the 9th Bangladesh-US Partnership Dialogue held at the US Department of State in Washington, DC, on 3 May, where key bilateral and global issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Ambassador Victoria Nuland led their respective delegations.

Foreign Secretary Momen briefed the US side about the Prime Minister's visit to Japan and later to Washington, DC, to celebrate the 50 years of partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank. He also shared the outline of Bangladesh's recently released Indo-Pacific outlook.

Ambassador Nuland noted number of areas of convergence between the two countries' respective Indo-Pacific documents. Foreign Secretary Momen also briefed his US counterpart about various measures taken by the Election Commission to pave the way for free and fair elections at both local and national level.

The US side appreciated the Bangladesh prime minister's express commitment on free and fair elections as well as openness to engage international election monitors.

The Bangladesh foreign secretary shared some of the positive developments on Bangladesh's recent human rights performance.

He reiterated the call for lifting the sanctions on RAB and extraditing Rashed Chowdhury, the self-confessed killer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Ambassador Nuland acknowledged the Bangladesh Government's announcement to review the Digital Security Act by this year. She also emphasized the importance of continuing progress with the labour sector reform in order for attracting enhanced investment from the US. 

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the growing and vibrant business cooperation in a number of critical sectors. They agreed to continue working further on cyber security and data protection to enhance business engagements by the US tech giants in Bangladesh.

Ambassador Nuland appreciated Bangladesh's remarkable generosity in hosting the Rohingyas from Myanmar and assured USA's continued humanitarian support. Foreign Secretary Momen briefed her about the latest situation of the funding for Rohingya response as well as the renewed pilot scheme for repatriating a limited number of Rohingyas to Myanmar. Both sides agreed to further scale up the resettlement programme for some of the most vulnerable Rohingyas.

The two sides exchanged their views on the climate change related issues and discussed areas of cooperation in this regard. The Foreign Secretary invited Under Secretary Nuland to the 10th round of the Partnership Dialogue which will take place in Dhaka next year.

Bangladesh Ambassador to USA Muhammad Imran and senior officials from relevant Ministries and Bangladesh Embassy in Washington were present in the meeting. The US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas, Ambassador Donald Lu and senior officials from the US State Department, White House and the USAID were present from the US side.

Top News

Bangladesh-US relationship / dialogue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Intiaz Mahmud

Conquering thyself: A solo climb of Mount Pisang

2h | Explorer
Sanjoy Barua Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

Buddha Purnima: A day for self-contemplation and unwavering kindness

2h | Thoughts
How to bring tech giants under taxation

How to bring tech giants under taxation

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The ABCs of attracting and retaining talent

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

17h | TBS Stories
China rover finds water activity on Mars

China rover finds water activity on Mars

19h | TBS World
How bachelor survives in Dhaka by crossing the barrier of house rent

How bachelor survives in Dhaka by crossing the barrier of house rent

14h | TBS Stories
Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

3
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

4
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022