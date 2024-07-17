Foreign Secretary meets senior executives of Square Pharmaceuticals in Kenya

Foreign Secretary meets senior executives of Square Pharmaceuticals in Kenya

The Foreign Secretary was in Nairobi to attend the 2nd Kenya-Bangladesh Foreign Office Consultation (FOC).

Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen exchanged views with the senior executives of Square Pharmaceuticals Limited in Nairobi on 16 July 2024. 

The Foreign Secretary was in Nairobi to attend the 2nd Kenya-Bangladesh Foreign Office Consultation (FOC).

The project engineer, CFO, and Chief of human resources of Square Pharmaceuticals Limited explained the journey of Square Pharma in Kenya as one of the flagship projects abroad of Bangladeshi Pharma giant, Square Pharmaceuticals. 

They narrated the opportunities and challenges they faced to establish the facility in Nairobi inside the Athi River EPZ, on the outskirts of Nairobi. They also explained the investment planning, operation, marketing, and distribution of Square Pharma. 

The factory has already rolled into production in Kenya and is soon poised to supply its products to the East African Community (EAC) market. 

Ambassador Masud Bin Momen appreciated Square's pioneering role as a Bangladeshi investment in Africa. He encouraged Square to further strengthen its footprint in Kenya as well as all across the Continent.    

In the evening, during a dinner hosted by the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Kenya, Mr Tareque Muhammad, the Foreign Secretary interacted with the members of the Bangladeshi Community in Nairobi, who are working in the UN, International organizations, NGOs, and International banks and financial institutions.

 

