Foreign secretary-level bilateral meeting with India likely in Delhi next week

17 November, 2023, 09:30 pm
The meeting is likely to take place on 24 November.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is likely to visit India next week for a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Vinay Kwatra.

The visit, once finalised, will take place at the invitation of Vinay Kwatra.

Officials of the two countries are in discussion to finalise the visit, said a diplomatic source.

The foreign secretary is likely to leave Dhaka for New Delhi on 23 November.

The meeting is expected to take place on 24 November.

